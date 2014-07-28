STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trading lower with the broader NSE index down 0.69 percent, on profit-taking in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 bp at 8.68 percent from previous close. The new 10-year bond sold on Friday up 2 bps at 8.41 percent. Traders await details of this week's debt auction due after trading hours.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee steady at 60.10/11, compared with Friday's close of 60.1025/1125. However, dollar strength in Asian markets and month-end dollar demand from importers being countered by weaker shares to limit the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.80/8.85 percent compared with Friday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent as liquidity remains tight.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)