STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index finished 0.54 percent lower, marking their lowest close in a week, as profit-taking hit shares of blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd for a second consecutive session after the record highs of last week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.71 percent from the previous close on continued profit-taking and concerns about tight liquidity conditions despite the central bank's short-term fund injections.

The new 10-year bond sold on Friday also closed 4 bps higher at 8.43 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally weak at 60.1250/1350, compared with Friday's close of 60.1025/1125, marking another sluggish session as dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments was offset by greenback sales from custodian banks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.90 percent, while the one-year rate was flat at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.80/8.90 percent compared with Friday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent as liquidity remained tight.

