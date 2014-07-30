STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.13 percent, as overseas investors sold equity derivatives worth 3.53 billion rupees ($58.7 million) on Monday. Lower-than-expected earnings from companies such as Larsen and Toubro and IDFC Ltd also weighing on stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The new 10-year bond gains 7 basis points to 8.50 percent after the RBI unexpectedly says it will sell a new tranche of 2024 paper this week.

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.74 percent from previous close.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 60.18/19, weaker compared with Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, tracking strength in the dollar and month-end demand from importers also hurting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.90 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.40 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)