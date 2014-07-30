STOCKS
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
0.13 percent, as overseas investors sold equity derivatives
worth 3.53 billion rupees ($58.7 million) on Monday.
Lower-than-expected earnings from companies such as Larsen and
Toubro and IDFC Ltd also weighing on stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The new 10-year bond gains 7 basis points to 8.50 percent
after the RBI unexpectedly says it will sell a new tranche of
2024 paper this week.
India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis
points at 8.74 percent from previous close.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 60.18/19, weaker compared
with Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, tracking strength in the
dollar and month-end demand from importers also hurting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.90 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.40 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)