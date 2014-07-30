STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
0.31 percent, as overseas investors were sellers of equity
derivatives on Monday. Lower-than-expected earnings from
companies such as Larsen and Toubro also weighing on stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond gains 8 basis points to 8.51 percent on
slightly higher t-bills cut-offs and ahead of auction of the new
10-year paper on Friday.
India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis
points at 8.74 percent from previous close.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 60.12/13, as against
Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, trading range-bound given no
fresh domestic triggers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.89
percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)