STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.31 percent, as overseas investors were sellers of equity derivatives on Monday. Lower-than-expected earnings from companies such as Larsen and Toubro also weighing on stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The new 10-year bond gains 8 basis points to 8.51 percent on slightly higher t-bills cut-offs and ahead of auction of the new 10-year paper on Friday.

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.74 percent from previous close.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 60.12/13, as against Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, trading range-bound given no fresh domestic triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.

