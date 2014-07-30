STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.37 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.55 percent higher, snapping a
two-session losing streak as blue-chips such as Bharti Airtel,
Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained after their earnings
beat estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond ended up 8 basis points to 8.51 percent
after the central bank's unexpectedly announced the sale of a
new tranche later this week, while a shift to multiple-price
based auction also hurt sentiment.
India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis
points higher at 8.73 percent from previous close.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.06/07,
as against Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, continuing a pattern
of range-bound trading as solid foreign inflows into debt and
stocks were offset by month-end dollar demand from importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 7.90 percent
while the 1-year rate ended at 8.39 percent, down 1 basis point.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, after the central bank
pumped in liquidity through term repo.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)