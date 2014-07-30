STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.55 percent higher, snapping a two-session losing streak as blue-chips such as Bharti Airtel, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained after their earnings beat estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The new 10-year bond ended up 8 basis points to 8.51 percent after the central bank's unexpectedly announced the sale of a new tranche later this week, while a shift to multiple-price based auction also hurt sentiment.

India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points higher at 8.73 percent from previous close.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.06/07, as against Monday's close of 60.1250/1350, continuing a pattern of range-bound trading as solid foreign inflows into debt and stocks were offset by month-end dollar demand from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 7.90 percent while the 1-year rate ended at 8.39 percent, down 1 basis point.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent, after the central bank pumped in liquidity through term repo.

