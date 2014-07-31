STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.74 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.9 percent, weighed down by foreign investors' sales after earnings at blue chips such as Maruti Suzuki Ltd MRTI.NS failed to impress markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices and some bargain-hunting.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.55/56 per dollar as against Wednesday's close of 60.06/07, hurt by a rally in the dollar in global markets that helped spur state-run banks into buying greenbacks for corporate- and defence-related payments.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.89 percent while the 1-year rate ended at 8.37 percent, down 2 basis points.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.05 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)