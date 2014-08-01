STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index dropping 0.6 percent, tracking weak global markets and as overseas investors continue selling Indian stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent. Traders await the results of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day where the government will sell 90 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.81/82 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.55/56, hurt by a rise in the dollar. U.S. monthly jobs data later in day will be key for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.91 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent.

