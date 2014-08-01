STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index
dropping 0.6 percent, tracking weak global markets and as
overseas investors continue selling Indian stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at
8.50 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield up
1 basis point at 8.73 percent. Traders await the results of the
140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day where the
government will sell 90 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.81/82 per dollar
against Thursday's close of 60.55/56, hurt by a rise in the
dollar. U.S. monthly jobs data later in day will be key for
direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.91 percent,
while the one-year rate steady at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Thursday's
close of 7.95/8.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)