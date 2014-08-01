STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index
dropping 0.36 percent, as IT stocks fall after Tech Mahindra Ltd
reported a surprise drop in margins. However, banking stocks
gain on expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming policy review
due next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis
point at 8.49 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond
yield steady at 8.72 percent. Traders await the results of the
140-billion-rupee debt auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.83/84 per dollar
from Thursday's close of 60.55/56, hurt by a rise in the dollar
and while weakness in the domestic stockmarkets also weighs on
the currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.89 percent, while
the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)