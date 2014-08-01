STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index dropping 0.36 percent, as IT stocks fall after Tech Mahindra Ltd reported a surprise drop in margins. However, banking stocks gain on expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming policy review due next week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.72 percent. Traders await the results of the 140-billion-rupee debt auction.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.83/84 per dollar from Thursday's close of 60.55/56, hurt by a rise in the dollar and while weakness in the domestic stockmarkets also weighs on the currency.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)