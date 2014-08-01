STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.6 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.50 percent lower, as blue-chips such
as Reliance Industries slumped tracking weaker global markets
ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
basis points higher at 8.52 percent, while the existing
benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.75 percent,
after the central bank did not fully sell its allotment of debt
at the 140 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) auction, with the
devolvement to traders including the new 10-year bond introduced
last week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.18/19 per dollar
from Thursday's close of 60.55/56, marking its biggest fall in
half a year, as the rally in the dollar in global markets
spurred banks to buy the greenback for their corporate clients,
prompting mild intervention from the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 7.90
percent while the 1-year rate ended flat at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent against
Thursday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent.
