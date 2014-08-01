STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.6 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.50 percent lower, as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries slumped tracking weaker global markets ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points higher at 8.52 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.75 percent, after the central bank did not fully sell its allotment of debt at the 140 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) auction, with the devolvement to traders including the new 10-year bond introduced last week.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.18/19 per dollar from Thursday's close of 60.55/56, marking its biggest fall in half a year, as the rally in the dollar in global markets spurred banks to buy the greenback for their corporate clients, prompting mild intervention from the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 7.90 percent while the 1-year rate ended flat at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent against Thursday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)