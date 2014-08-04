STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index 0.49 percent higher, as shares edged up in cautious trade on Monday, led by interest sensitive stocks such as banks, real estate and infrastructure companies ahead of the RBI's policy review on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.49 percent tracking fall in global crude. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee was at 60.9650/9750 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.18/19, tracking losses in the greenback compared with most other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.88 percent while the 1-year rate was down 3 bps at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.10/8.15 percent against Friday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)