STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.63 percent, gains led by IT stocks and rate sensitive stocks ahead of central bank monetary policy due on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent ahead of RBI policy meet on Tuesday. However, drop in crude oil helps ease in yields.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.76 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee was at 61.05/06 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.18/19, tracking strength in domestic stocks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.88 percent while the 1-year rate was down 3 bps at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent against Friday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent.

----------------------