STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.07 percent higher, snapping two days of losses as software services exporters such as Infosys rallied on a weaker rupee while lenders gained a day before the central bank's policy review.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.50 percent on expectation that the Reserve Bank will not raise rates when it announces its quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, but the fall was capped on speculation that the central bank will raise the spectre of inflation.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 2 bps lower at 8.73 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.93/94 per dollar versus Friday's close of 61.18/19, snapping a two-session falling streak, aided by good dollar selling by corporates, including exporters, while gains in the domestic share market also underpinned sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps lower at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 percent against Friday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent after falling to its lowest level since Jan. 2.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)