BRIEF-Uniply Industries gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.16 percent; gains led by technology stocks, and defensive sectors such as healthcare. However, the market remained cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp at 8.49 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also drops 1 bp at 8.72 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 60.85/86 per dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, tracking the fall in the dollar versus other Asian units.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.33 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent against Monday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------