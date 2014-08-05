STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.16 percent; gains led by technology stocks, and defensive sectors such as healthcare. However, the market remained cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp at 8.49 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also drops 1 bp at 8.72 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 60.85/86 per dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, tracking the fall in the dollar versus other Asian units.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent against Monday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks