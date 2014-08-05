STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
0.20 percent; falls led by banking stocks after cbank keeps repo
rate unchanged.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 6 basis
points at 8.56 percent after the central bank cuts banks'
statutory liquidity ratio at its monetary policy review.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
also gains 7 basis points at 8.80 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 60.73/74 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, as custodians and
corporates sell dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 bp at 7.99 percent,
while the one-year rate 8 basis points higher at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.45/7.50 percent against
Monday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)