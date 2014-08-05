STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.20 percent; falls led by banking stocks after cbank keeps repo rate unchanged.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.56 percent after the central bank cuts banks' statutory liquidity ratio at its monetary policy review.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also gains 7 basis points at 8.80 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 60.73/74 per dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, as custodians and corporates sell dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 bp at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate 8 basis points higher at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.45/7.50 percent against Monday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)