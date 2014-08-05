STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.72 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 0.82 percent higher after the central
bank lowered minimum bond holding requirements for lenders to
spur investment, sending blue-chips such as mortgage lender HDFC
and Tata Motors higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield ended up 11
basis points at 8.61 percent after the central bank's plan to
cut the mandatory statutory liquidity ratio sparked fears about
new supply at a time when the country is already in the midst of
a big borrowing spree.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
also closed 10 basis points higher at 8.80 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.8450/8550 per dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, as
gains in domestic shares after foreign investors turned buyers
following a three-day selling streak helped, and overcoming some
volatility earlier in the session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 13 bps at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 10 bps at 8.43
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent against
Monday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)