US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.23 percent, led by banking stocks after RBI's hawkish stance in Tuesday's monetary policy; weak Asian stocks also weigh.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent on rate cut uncertainity.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 2 basis points at 8.85 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.27/28 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus other majors and Asian units, while weaker local shares also raised foreign fund outflow worries.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 8 bps at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss