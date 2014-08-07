STOCKS

Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index higher 0.19 percent, on value buying after falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent, on bargain buying.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 3 basis points lower at 8.84 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.29/30 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking the dollar's losses versus major currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.08 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.25/8.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

