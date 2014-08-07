STOCKS
Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index higher 0.19
percent, on value buying after falling nearly 1 percent in the
previous session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.63
percent, on bargain buying.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 3 basis points
lower at 8.84 percent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.29/30 per
dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking the
dollar's losses versus major currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.08
percent, while the one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 8.47
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.25/8.30 percent against
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
