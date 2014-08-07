STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index 0.35 percent higher on value buying. However, markets remain cautious after IT stocks fall following a cut in revenue guidance by Cognizant.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent, on bargain buying. However, sentiment remains weak.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.85 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee was at 61.37/38 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking mixed Asian currencies. Traders await RBI intervention.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.11 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp to 8.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)