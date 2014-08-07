STOCKS
Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index 0.35
percent higher on value buying. However, markets remain cautious
after IT stocks fall following a cut in revenue guidance by
Cognizant.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.63
percent, on bargain buying. However, sentiment remains weak.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis
points at 8.85 percent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee was at 61.37/38 per dollar
versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking mixed Asian
currencies. Traders await RBI intervention.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.11 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp to 8.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent against
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
