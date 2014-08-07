STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.3 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.3 percent lower, as IT outsourcers
such as Infosys fell after global rival Cognizant cut
its annual revenue guidance.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.63 percent, as value-buying attracted some investors after two
sessions of sharp losses, although sentiment remained weak as
foreign investors continued their selling spree.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 2 basis
points lower at 8.85 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 61.22/23 per
dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, after hitting a
near five-month low, aided by dollar sales by the central bank,
but movements in other Asian currencies and the global
geo-political situation will remain key to its movement in the
near-term.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.14
percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.50
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against
Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent helped by term repo
announcement due on Friday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)