The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.3 percent lower, as IT outsourcers such as Infosys fell after global rival Cognizant cut its annual revenue guidance.

India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent, as value-buying attracted some investors after two sessions of sharp losses, although sentiment remained weak as foreign investors continued their selling spree.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.85 percent.

The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 61.22/23 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, after hitting a near five-month low, aided by dollar sales by the central bank, but movements in other Asian currencies and the global geo-political situation will remain key to its movement in the near-term.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.14 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.50 percent.

India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent helped by term repo announcement due on Friday.

