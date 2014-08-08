STOCKS
-----------------------
The broader NSE index down 1.08 percent and the benchmark
BSE index lower 0.9 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares as
Obama authorised air strikes in Iraq.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.67
percent, as investors sold debt amid rising geo-political
tensions while higher global crude oil prices also weighed.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 3 basis points
higher at 8.88 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 61.64/65
per dollar versus Thursday's close of 61.22/23, after hitting
its weakest level in five months in early trade, weighed down by
geo-political tensions around the globe with concerns about the
continuation of foreign fund inflows into local debt and
equities also hurting sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.16 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent against Thursday's
close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)