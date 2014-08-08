STOCKS

The broader NSE index down 1.08 percent and the benchmark BSE index lower 0.9 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares as Obama authorised air strikes in Iraq.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.67 percent, as investors sold debt amid rising geo-political tensions while higher global crude oil prices also weighed.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.88 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 61.64/65 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 61.22/23, after hitting its weakest level in five months in early trade, weighed down by geo-political tensions around the globe with concerns about the continuation of foreign fund inflows into local debt and equities also hurting sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.16 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent against Thursday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)