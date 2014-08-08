STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 1.31 percent, tracking a tumble in Asian shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.66 percent, as investors sold debt amid rising geo-political tensions while higher global crude oil prices also weigh. Traders await action cut-offs for further direction.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.87 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.49/50 per dollar after dropping as low as 61.74 earlier in the day. Traders say foreign banks spotted selling the greenback, causing the rise from session lows.

Rupee ended at 61.22/23 on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.15 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent against Thursday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

