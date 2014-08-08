STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
1.31 percent, tracking a tumble in Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.66
percent, as investors sold debt amid rising geo-political
tensions while higher global crude oil prices also weigh.
Traders await action cut-offs for further direction.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points
higher at 8.87 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.49/50 per
dollar after dropping as low as 61.74 earlier in the day.
Traders say foreign banks spotted selling the greenback, causing
the rise from session lows.
Rupee ended at 61.22/23 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.15 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent against Thursday's
close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)