GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
Aug 8 STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.02 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.06 percent lower, to mark their third consecutive session of declines, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro slumped on global risk aversion after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised targeted air strikes in Iraq.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.64 percent, on rising global risk aversion and concerns that the central bank would delay rate cuts to control inflation.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed unchanged at 8.85 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.14/15 per dollar against Thursday's close of 61.22/23, as some of the currency's recent losses were seen overdone even if sentiment remains weak given the global geo-political concerns.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp to 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.35/8.40 percent against Thursday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
April 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 53 bids for 192.71 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)