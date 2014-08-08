Aug 8 STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.02 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.06 percent lower, to mark their third consecutive session of declines, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro slumped on global risk aversion after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised targeted air strikes in Iraq.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.64 percent, on rising global risk aversion and concerns that the central bank would delay rate cuts to control inflation.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed unchanged at 8.85 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.14/15 per dollar against Thursday's close of 61.22/23, as some of the currency's recent losses were seen overdone even if sentiment remains weak given the global geo-political concerns.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp to 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.35/8.40 percent against Thursday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks