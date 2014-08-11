Aug 8 STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up
0.63 percent, tracking a surge in Asian shares and auto stocks
gain on earnings hopes.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis point to 8.60
percent after RBI cuts the weekly debt auction amount on Friday
to 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) from 140 billion rupees.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 basis
points at 8.82 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.09/10 per
dollar against Monday's close of 61.14/15, as geopolitical
concerns ease.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps to 8.11
percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.75/8.80 percent against
Monday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)