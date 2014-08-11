Aug 11 (Reuters) -

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.70 percent, tracking a surge in Asian shares and as auto stocks gain on earnings hopes.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield falls 5 basis points to 8.59 percent after RBI cuts the weekly debt auction amount on Friday to 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) from 140 billion rupees.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.82 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading little changed at 61.16/17 per dollar against Monday's close of 61.14/15, as occasional foreign fund flows seen into equity and bond markets. However, overall sentiment in emerging markets remains weak.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps to 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent against Monday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)