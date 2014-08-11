Aug 11 (Reuters) -

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.76 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak after auto stocks such as Mahindra and Mahindra surged on healthy earnings, while strength in global shares on easing tensions over Ukraine also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower to 8.59 percent after the central bank trimmed the size of this week's debt sale while also approving the transfer of its surplus profits to the government.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.82 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.19/20 per dollar against Monday's close of 61.14/15, as sentiment remained cautious on concerns foreign investors would pare some of their domestic equity or debt holdings, but easing global geopolitical tensions limited the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8.12 percent while the 1-year rate also ended 1 bp down at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.60/8.70 percent against Monday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent.

