Aug 11 (Reuters) -

STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.60 percent, tracking extended gains in Asian shares. Tata Motors' shares surge after June-quarter profit tripled on strong Jaguar Land Rover sales.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.58 percent as sentiment improves slightly on hopes of easing liquidity.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also down 1 basis point at 8.81 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.14/15 per dollar against previous close of 61.19/20, tracking Asian currencies which are trading mixed-to-positive versus the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate 1 basis point lower at 8.11 percent while the 1-year rate also 1 bp down at 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent against previous close of 8.60/8.70 percent, ahead of variable rate repo auction due later in the day.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)