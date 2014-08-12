STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.60 percent, tracking gains in Asian markets. Tata Motors' shares surge after June-quarter profit tripled on strong Jaguar Land Rover sales.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.60 percent, while the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 1 bp at 8.83 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.17/18 per dollar against previous close of 61.19/20, tracking Asian currencies which are trading mixed-to-positive.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.12 percent while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.40/8.50 percent against previous close of 8.60/8.70 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)