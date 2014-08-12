STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index posted its biggest daily gain since June 6, ending up 1.42 percent, rising for a second straight session, helped by news that Tata Motors Ltd had tripled its quarterly net profit.

The NSE index closed 1.33 percent higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.62 percent as cautious investors sold debt ahead of the retail inflation data, even as the central bank took steps to inject funds into the banking system to tide over a liquidity crisis.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield also closed 3 bps higher at 8.85 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.08/09 per dollar against the previous close of 61.19/20, as gains in local shares improved sentiment even as global currency markets continued to see-saw because of conflicting signs coming from geo-political flashpoints such as eastern Ukraine.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate both ended up 2 basis points each at 8.14 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.00/8.10 percent against previous close of 8.60/8.70 percent.

