STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up
0.27 percent, tracking Asian shares and as state-run oil
companies gain ahead of ONGC results due later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.59
percent and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 bps
lower at 8.83 percent, as brent crude slips to a 13-month low.
However, caution remains after CPI rises more than
expected in July, hitting a two-month high.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.22/23 per
dollar against the previous close of 61.08/09, as a
higher-than-expected jump in CPI hurts sentiment for the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate both
unchanged at 8.14 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.15/8.20 percent
against previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)