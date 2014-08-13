STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.08 percent, as blue chip stocks led the fall sucha as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd plunged after its earnings missed some analysts' estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 8.54 percent and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 8 bps lower at 8.77 percent, as traders cite expectations CPI will ease after hitting a two-month high in July and some consolidation seen after the spike in yields.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.26/27 per dollar against the previous close of 61.08/09, on global risk aversion.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.12 percent and and the 1-year rate falls 1 basis point 8.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.10/8.15 percent against previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

