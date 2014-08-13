STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
0.08 percent, as blue chip stocks led the fall sucha as Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd plunged after its earnings
missed some analysts' estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 8.54
percent and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 8 bps
lower at 8.77 percent, as traders cite expectations CPI will
ease after hitting a two-month high in July and some
consolidation seen after the spike in yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.26/27 per
dollar against the previous close of 61.08/09, on global risk
aversion.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.12
percent and and the 1-year rate falls 1 basis point 8.49
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.10/8.15 percent
against previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)