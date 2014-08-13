STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.15 percent higher and the broader NSE index ended up 0.16 percent, as a weak rupee boosted IT firms although broader gains were capped by disappointing earnings from blue chips such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 8 basis points at 8.54 percent, and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 9 bps lower at 8.76 percent, on hopes the government would sell less debt after receiving the surplus profits from the central bank earlier this week; a drop in crude prices also helped.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.21/22 per dollar against the previous close of 61.08/09, as higher-than-expected consumer inflation and dull June industrial output hit sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate both ended down 2 basis points at 8.12 percent and 8.48 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent against previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, after RBI injects liquidity through term-repo.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)