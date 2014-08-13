STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.15 percent higher and the
broader NSE index ended up 0.16 percent, as a weak rupee boosted
IT firms although broader gains were capped by disappointing
earnings from blue chips such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 8 basis points at
8.54 percent, and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
closed 9 bps lower at 8.76 percent, on hopes the government
would sell less debt after receiving the surplus profits from
the central bank earlier this week; a drop in crude prices also
helped.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.21/22 per
dollar against the previous close of 61.08/09, as
higher-than-expected consumer inflation and dull June industrial
output hit sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate both
ended down 2 basis points at 8.12 percent and 8.48 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent against
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, after RBI injects liquidity
through term-repo.
