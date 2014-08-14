US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain with the broader NSE index up 0.51 percent, tracking firm Asian shares. Blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.56 percent, and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3 bps at 8.79 percent, as traders await results of the 80 billion rupee debt sale for further direction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar against the previous close of 61.21/22, tracking gains in other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.10 percent and the 1-year rate steady at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent against the previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss