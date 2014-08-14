STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.67 percent higher, posting their highest close in nearly two-and-a-half weeks as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd gained, tracking higher Asian stocks as soft economic data globally kept up hopes of continued stimulus from central banks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.52 percent, while the existing 10-year benchmark yield closed 5 bps lower at 8.71 percent, after media reports said the government was considering cutting its planned debt borrowing over the next two months.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.76/77 per dollar against the previous close of 61.21/22, its best daily gain since the election results in mid-May as anticipation of continued stimulus from global central banks lifted emerging market assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 9 basis points on the day at 8.03 percent, while the one-year rate ended at 8.45 percent, down 3 bps on the day.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate rose to 8.45/8.50 percent from the previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)