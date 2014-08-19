STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up
0.25 percent after hitting a second consecutive record high,
tracking the surge in global markets and continued buying by
overseas investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent.
However, fall in global crude oil prices to limit the gains in
yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.72/73 per
dollar against Thursday's close of 60.76/77; traders say
bunched-up dollar inflows supporting the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point on the day
at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 1 basis
point to 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 percent as against
Thursday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)