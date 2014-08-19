STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.25 percent after hitting a second consecutive record high, tracking the surge in global markets and continued buying by overseas investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. However, fall in global crude oil prices to limit the gains in yields.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.72/73 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.76/77; traders say bunched-up dollar inflows supporting the rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point on the day at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 1 basis point to 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 8.15/8.20 percent as against Thursday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)