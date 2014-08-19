STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.22 percent after hitting a record high for a second consecutive session, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors surge. Good institutional flows, both domestic and foreign, and gains in Asian shares also help.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent, trading largely rangebound with some profit-taking seen, traders say.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.68/69 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.76/77 as bunched-up dollar inflows and stronger shares support the rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.03 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Thursday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)