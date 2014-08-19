STOCKS

The BSE index ended up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.30 percent higher, marking their second consecutive record highs, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on positive institutional inflows, while oil retailers surged after Brent crude prices hovered near 14-month lows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent, as investors took profits after debt markets posted their best weekly gain in nearly three months last week, although broader losses were capped as Brent crude prices hovered near 14-month lows.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little stronger at 60.6750/6850 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.76/77 on bunched up dollar inflows after a four-day weekend and as shares hit second consecutive record highs, but broader gains were capped by good greenback demand from oil importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.04 percent. The one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against Thursday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)