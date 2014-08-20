STOCKS

Indian shares trading lower with the broader NSE index down 0.07 percent on profit-taking after hitting its third consecutive record high in early trade.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.51 percent, as fall in Brent crude price lends support. Traders expect trading to be rangebound ahead of the global central bankers' meet at Jackson Hole starting Thursday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.82/83 per dollar against its previous close of 60.6750/6850 as dollar's gains versus other Asian units and majors hurt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate also down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

