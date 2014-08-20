STOCKS

Indian shares trading lower with the broader NSE index down 0.26 percent on profit-taking after hitting its third consecutive record high in early trade.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.52 percent. Traders cite talk of foreign buying, especially in the 7.80 percent 2020 bonds, a popular maturity overseas.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.63/64 per dollar against its previous close of 60.6750/6850 as a large foreign bank spotted selling the greenback, likely for investments in the debt market, traders said.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate unchanged at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

