STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index 0.28 percent lower, unable to sustain a rally after hitting a third consecutive record high earlier in session as investors took profits in blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.48 percent on speculation that foreign portfolio investors were active buyers, especially in 5-8 year debt, suggesting an improvement in the global risk appetite and a positive outlook on local bonds.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended near a three-week high of 60.61/62 per dollar against its previous close of 60.6750/6850, on the back of strong foreign investor buying in the debt market, although greenback demand from importers and a fall in shares limited further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 8.04 percent. The one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended unchanged at 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)