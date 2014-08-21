STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trading higher with the broader NSE index up 0.14 percent, as blue-chips such as State Bank of India and ONGC gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.50 percent on some profit-booking and as caution prevails after Fed minutes hint at earlier rate increases depending on the labour market.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 60.63/64 per dollar against its previous close of 60.61/62, as dollar gains broadly as investors detect a hawkish turn in policy discussions at the Federal Reserve. However, traders will monitor flows into the debt and share markets for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 as against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)