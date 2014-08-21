STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trading marginally higher with the broader NSE index up 0.13 percent, after rising 0.5 percent, on mild profit-taking following record highs in three consecutive sessions.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.50 percent on some profit-booking and as caution prevails after U.S. Fed minutes hint at earlier rate increases depending on the labour market.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.69/70 per dollar against its previous close of 60.61/62, as the U.S. dollar trades at 11-month highs against a basket of major currencies after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting sound slightly hawkish.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 as against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)