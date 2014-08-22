US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.16 percent after hitting a record high in early trade, tracking global shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent even after RBI announces revised framework for liquidity management as traders say the measures will not lead to more liquidity injections.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.47/48 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68. Earlier in the day, it rose to as high as 60.3750, its strongest since July 31, after Bloomberg quoted an analyst at Standard & Poor's calling the Indian government's target to lower the fiscal deficit a positive for the country's ratings.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.
Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks
