STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.28 percent higher, as software stocks gained after upbeat U.S. and German data raised optimism about the sector's business outlook, while higher global shares also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.52 percent on profit-taking and on caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole later in the day, although broader sentiment remained supported by recent strong foreign buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.4650/4750 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68, after earlier hitting a three-week high against the dollar, on continued strong buying of debt and shares by foreign investors.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both closed down 2 bps at 8.01 percent and 8.44 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)