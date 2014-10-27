STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent up on higher defence stocks. Surge in Asian stocks also aids.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.21/22 as against Wednesday's close of 61.31/32 per dollar, tracking stronger Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent after Goldman cuts price forecast for Brent, WTI.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 bps lower at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent. Cash rates closed at 8.95/9.00 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)