US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent up on higher defence stocks. Surge in Asian stocks also aids.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.21/22 as against Wednesday's close of 61.31/32 per dollar, tracking stronger Asian currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent after Goldman cuts price forecast for Brent, WTI.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 bps lower at 7.98 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent. Cash rates closed at 8.95/9.00 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss