STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.02 percent as a fall in DLF Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power on regulatory worries offsets surge in defensive stocks.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades marginally stronger at 61.29/30 against Wednesday's close of 61.31/32 per dollar, tracking stronger Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent. Fall in global oil prices and call for an interest rate reduction by India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in an exclusive interview to the Times of India newspaper seen aiding bond prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 bps lower at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent. Cash rates closed at 8.95/9.00 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)