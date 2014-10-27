(Corrects time stamp in headline)

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.29 percent, retreating from a more than one-month high hit earlier in the session as investors took profits after recent gains, while consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever slumped warning the country's consumer spending would remain weak in the near term.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.30/31 against Wednesday's close of 61.31/32 per dollar, as improved sentiment from upbeat U.S. data and smaller-than-feared capital shortfalls at European banks were offset by weaker local shares and caution about recent gains in the domestic currency.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.32 percent, after the country's finance minister called for an interest-rate cut to help support the economy and as a continued fall in crude oil prices further supported sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 2 basis points at 8 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent, lower than at 8.95/9.00 percent on Wednesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)