STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent higher, led by banking stocks on rising hopes of an earlier-than-expected cut in interest rates by the central bank.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.38/39 per dollar against its previous close of 61.30/31, ahead of the Fed meet due on Oct 28-29. Asian currencies trading mixed against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.33 percent, ahead of the two-day U.S. Fed meet. Traders expect the market to stabilise after the recent rally.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 basis points to 8.02 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.25/8.30 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)