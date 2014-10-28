STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher, led by banking stocks on rising expectations of an earlier-than-expected cut in interest rates by the central bank.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading steady at 61.32/33 per dollar against its previous close of 61.30/31. Traders said the euro holding up against the dollar was supporting the rupee. Some dollar selling from custodian banks earlier in the session also aids.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.34 percent. Bonds trading largely steady after the recent sharp gains in bond prices. The outcome of the two-day U.S. Fed meet due on Wednesday key for near-term direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 basis points at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate gains 5 basis points to 8.05 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate flat at 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)