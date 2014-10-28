US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent higher, as drugmakers got a shot in the arm after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd reported its first profit in six quarters.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.32/33 per dollar against its previous close of 61.30/31, as oil importers stepped up dollar purchases on end-of-the-month demand, while overall sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.32 percent, as investors booked profits ahead of the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 basis points higher at 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 07.00/07.10 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss