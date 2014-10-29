STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index 0.56 percent higher, tracking gains in Asian shares on optimism over U.S. corporate earnings and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait longer before raising interest rates.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.30/31 per dollar against its previous close of 61.32/33, ahead of the U.S. Fed meet outcome due after market hours. Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.33 percent on profit-taking. Traders say yield likely to drop to 8.25 percent if Fed maintains dovish stance.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate gains 4 basis points at 8.10 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, higher than previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)